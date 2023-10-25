Leo breaks even in Telugu states, collects 500 crores worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay always has an immense craze in the Telugu states, despite the fact that he hasn't made any Telugu direct films so far. All his films since Mersal (2017) that were released in Telugu ended up in the profit zone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Leo, the Tamil original film of Thalapathy Vijay, was released in Telugu too, along with multiple languages for Dasara. Though Leo was a dubbed film, it now becomes the first film among the list of three Dasara releases to cross the breakeven target in Telugu, surpassing Bhagavanth Kesari and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Thalapathy Vijay always has an immense craze in the Telugu states, despite the fact that he hasn’t made any Telugu direct films so far. All his films since Mersal (2017) that were released in Telugu ended up in the profit zone. Now, Vijay continues his success with Leo too. Leo completed its breakeven target by yesterday, and with the kind of reception it is getting currently, the distributors feel that Leo will soon enter the double profit zone by the end of its run in theaters.

Leo got mixed reviews from all the critics and the audiences as well. It is not up to the standards of the director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. But Thalapathy Vijay’s craze and the LCU mania here in the Telugu states added a lot to its unstoppable journey at the box office. Sithara Entertainments, which bought and released the film in Telugu, makes huge profits out of it.

Along with the Telugu states, Leo also reached breakeven in Kerala and Karnataka states. The film is in the profit zone in Hindi and overseas as well. Only the Tamil box office figures are just a little far away from getting profis. The worldwide box office collections (gross) for Leo currently stand at 506 crores in 6 days.

– Saki