Leopard kills cattle in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 06:28 PM

Adilabad: A cow was killed by a leopard while it was grazing in the forests of Chinna Miyathanda village in Bazarhathnoor mandal on Thursday.

The cow belonging to a farmer died on the spot after being attacked by the leopard.

Shepherds who were grazing the farm animals in the wild alerted the Forest officials about the incident. Locals of Chinna Miyathanda and Shyamraoguda villages said that leopards were killing cattle at regular intervals, causing losses to farmers. They urged the officials to take steps to address the menace.

The officials inspected the spot and said that compensation would be extended to the farmer at the earliest. They requested the villagers not to depend on the forest for fodder and firewood. They advised dwellers of forest fringe habitations not to enter deep inside jungle and to avoid sudden confrontation with the leopards. They added that movement of the leopard was being tracked.