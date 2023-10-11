Leopard mauls teenager to death in UP’s Bahraich

Bahraich: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a leopard in the Nanpara Forest Range in this Uttar Pradesh district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Divisional Forest Officer Sanjai Sharma told PTI, “One Rohit of Uparihanpurwa village was attacked by a leopard in a sugarcane field on Tuesday. The body has been sent for post-mortem.” Forest officials have deployed drones and thermal sensors to track the leopard. Cages with live baits have also been placed at several locations to lure the animal.

This incident follows the death of a 10-year-old girl in a suspected leopard attack in the nearby Jhundi village last week.

Villagers have alleged that both the incidents were caused by the same animal.