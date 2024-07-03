Expert suggests rules to beat traffic in cities like Hyderabad

“Dividing the road into three lanes is the way forward”

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 04:33 PM

By Dhruv Jetty

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is not new to traffic jams. With the ever-growing human and vehicle population, the traffic has also gotten worse. Also on the rise have been the road accidents and the lives lost in them.

Highlighting the issues of incessant traffic and increasing road accidents in the cities, traffic expert and author of the book ‘The Great Indian Road Traffic: Chaos to Equilibrium’, KVK Reddy attributes certain responsibility on part of the drivers too.

Contrary to popular belief, he argues that the state of the roads was not the only reason for accidents. Poor driving habits were the main culprit. “Even if we widen the roads, the problem will continue. People need to change their habits,” he advocates.

Reddy who has been observing road traffic all over the world for two decades suggests that roads should be divided into three lanes. “The left lane for public transportation, like buses, and auto-rickshaws and middle lane for slow-moving vehicles like trucks and learners’ vehicles. The right lane should be for private cars and two-wheelers,” he says adding that vehicles must not go beyond 40 kmph and maintain 10 feet distance.

Reddy calls for stringent traffic laws to supplement the division of roads. Also, the motorists oriented to follow certain driving practices such as not overtaking and using indicators to take turns.

Regarding emergency vehicles, he says, “when the siren of an ambulance is heard, vehicles in the middle lane and right lane should move to their left and right respectively and ensure smooth passage of the ambulance.”

Reddy believes following these measures will decrease the fatality rate. “If followed, traffic will move faster without unruly overtaking. Money and fuel can also be saved if the pace of vehicles is constant. Air and noise pollution will also significantly decrease,” he says.

Safety tips for road users:

* Vehicles must travel one behind the other without overtaking

* Buses should stop only at designated stops

* To turn left or right, indicators must be used well before turning

* Traffic lights should be placed every 2-3 km

* 2-minute intervals for lights giving pedestrians time to cross

Lanes:

* Left lane for public transportation like buses and auto-rickshaws

* Middle lane for slow-moving vehicles like trucks and learners’ vehicles

* Right lane for private cars and two-wheelers

* Vehicles must not go beyond 40kmph

* Vehicles should maintain 10 feet distance