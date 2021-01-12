Let public use University of Hyderabad road: TS High Court

The panel was dealing with an appeal filed by UoH against an order of a single judge.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Vacation Court comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed parties to maintain status quo work with regard to the road from ISB to TNGOs Colony near University of Hyderabad (UoH). The panel was dealing with an appeal filed by UoH against an order of a single judge.

A Sudharshan Reddy, appearing for the university, submitted to the court that GHMC was laying a road through the university without acquisition of the land and in violation of the guidelines issued by the Central government which restrains any authority from using the land that belongs to the university.

The special government pleader appearing on behalf of the corporation brought to the notice of the court that the road was already laid and people were using it. The court while passing the orders of status quo and posting the matter after two weeks observed that the status quo order passed should be understood in such a way that if the public is allowed on the road which is laid, they should be continuously allowed to do so.

Also Read

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .