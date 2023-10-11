Library set up by Nirmal paediatrician turns lucky charm for Govt job aspirants

Significantly, 110 aspirants, who utilised the library, got jobs with various government departments so far

Candidates who cracked the police constables are being felicitated by Dr Chakradhari on the premises of Dr Kaveri Library in Nirmal recently.

Nirmal: A library, established by a paediatrician in memory of his daughter, has become a lucky charm for aspirants of government jobs in Nirmal town. Significantly, 110 aspirants, who utilised the library, got jobs with various government departments so far.

In the latest instance, 13 candidates, who prepared at the library, secured constable jobs, while one aspirant got a teacher job and another was selected as an assistant executive engineer with a government department in a gap of 20 days. Around 120 aspirants, belonging to peripheral villages of Nirmal district centre and Echoda mandal of Adilabad districts, prepared at the library for about a year.

Senior pediatrician Appala Chakradhari found a noble way of paying tribute to his daughter Dr Kaveri who breathed her last battling hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in 2014. He established the library in memory of her, after which it turned into not just a dependable source of knowledge, but a boon as well for jobless people from several parts of the two districts.

“The library was constructed in a three-storied building by demolishing an old clinic in 2017. It is equipped with separate spacious reading rooms for men and women, toilets, CCTV camera surveillance system, dining hall, high speed internet and eight high-end computers for the convenience of visitors. It is a part of Kaveri Foundation, a voluntary organisation that was founded for serving the community, which was one of the wishes of my daughter,” said Dr Chakradhari, who has also sponsored study material for free for the aspirants.

As many as 95 aspirants prepared at the library have already secured placements with both union and State governments so far. These included 14 teachers, 13 Panchayat secretaries and six forest beat officers.

Samudrala Shyam Varma, a resident of Chintakunta in Nirmal town, attributed his success in being recruited as a police constable to the library. Many other aspirants expressed satisfaction over the amenities and encouragement extended by the Dr. Chakradhari in realising their dream of landing a government job.

