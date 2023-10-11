This Govt school teacher from Telangana maintains records of his students from 1984

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Teacher Madhanmohan Rao interacting with the parents of students.

Jagtial: A government school teacher from Jagtial is showing how precious students can be to a teacher, by maintaining details of all of his students, right from the day he began teaching way back in 1984.

Class-wise details including the names of the students, date of birth, the names of their parents, native village, mobile numbers and others are being recorded in the academic wise records by Nandelli Madanmohan Rao. A Social Studies teacher at the Anthergaon Zilla Parishad High School in Jagtial rural mandal, Madanmohan Rao developed the habit of recording details of his students when he joined service in 1984. So far, he has details of 2,678 students from different schools spread over 39 years of teaching. He also started collecting their photographs from 2010.

Instead of being confined to teaching lessons, Rao also has made a habit of visiting homes of students and interacting with their parents. He also takes the initiative to bring back to school those who dropout by motivating their parents. Rao also keeps in touch with his former students, enquiring about their studies, jobs and family details besides giving some advice if necessary.

With technology being available now, he has created separate school-wise WhatsApp groups for boys and girls to share information about higher studies, education notifications, job notifications, health precautions and other education related information. A native of Ramajipet of Raikal, Rao has worked in Veerapur, Bhupathipur of Raikal, Kothapeta, Gopalraopet of Jagtial urban mandal and Ramajipet.

With an aim to enroll each and every child in school, he started efforts right from joining the service and ensured 100 percent enrolment in Veerapur by conducting a house to house survey for students in 1984. Later on, he continued the practice in every school he worked. Hailing the State government’s Gurukulam concept, Rao said in 1986 that he had started speaking for establishment of residential schools to provide better education to rural students while participating in teachers union meetings.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha is among Rao’s former students.

