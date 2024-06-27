‘Life Without Disease’ workshop held in Vikarabad by Dr. Jacob Vakandecherry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 03:29 PM

Hyderabad: The serene environment of Dharur, Vikarabad witnessed an enriching three-day residential workshop titled ‘Life Without Disease,’ conducted by Dr. Jacob Vakandecherry with participants delving deep into the principles and practices of Naturopathy, gaining insights and practical knowledge to enhance their health and well-being.

Dr. Vakandecherry introduced participants to the fundamentals of Naturopathy, emphasizing the philosophy that a healthy body equates to a happy body and key discussions included significance and definition of Naturopathy, causes of cancer and healing is electricity.

The three-day workshop also covered exploring the body’s natural healing capabilities, invigorating Yoga and cleansing routines, the role of food, emotions, and society in maintaining health.

The participants were exposed to healing practices, food classification with the final day addressing health concerns and Q&A, food preparation class, discussion on circadian rhythms dangers of iodized salt, harmful chemicals in everyday products, and benefits of using natural remedies. The workshop inspired participants to make meaningful changes in their lifestyles, embracing the principles of Naturopathy for a healthier, disease-free life.