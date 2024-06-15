Lineman succumbs to electric shock in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 04:53 PM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: A lineman suffered an electric shock while repairing a transformer in the suburb of Tadukulu village of the Banswada mandal of the district on Saturday.

According to reports, lineman Dastagiri was repairing a transformer, when a branch of a tree fell on the mainline and the power started passing through the line, following which he received shock and fell unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later on shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.