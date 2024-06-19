Nizamabad: District administration returns money to sheep scheme beneficiaries

Published Date - 19 June 2024

Photo: Hrydaryanand Dharmana

Kamareddy: The district administration has started returning the money collected from beneficiaries for providing sheep in the district. Beneficiaries had paid their share for the second tranche of sheep units but many did not receive the sheep, following which authorities are returning the money to such beneficiaries.

According to officials, in 2018, a total of 1,417 beneficiaries paid DDs for the second batch of sheep in the district, and among them, only 584 received during the last six years.

The government has directed the district administration to return the amount to the remaining 833 beneficiaries.

The officials have reportedly deposited the beneficiary share in the bank account of 582 persons and the remaining beneficiaries too would receive the amount in next few days.