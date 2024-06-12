IMD issues rainfall alert for Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 12:50 PM

Hyderabad: Following heavy downpour at various parts in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has issued a rainfall alert for the city and its surrounding areas for Wednesday.

According to the forecast released by the IMD on Wednesday morning, Hyderabad can expect generally cloudy skies with a high likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. There may also be occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds towards the evening or night. A yellow alert has been issued for the day.

Further, the IMD has warned of potential impacts due to the rains, including water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas, making the roads wet and slippery. Citizens are advised to restrict movement, and the municipal corporation is suggested to issue necessary advisories to ensure public safety.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.4 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 23 degree C. For the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 31°C and 33°C.

In Telangana, a yellow alert has been issued for several isolated places in the state till June 13.

For Wednesday, the IMD predicts heavy rain at isolated places in districts including Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Furthermore, thunderstorms with rain, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Residents in these areas are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents due to the adverse weather conditions.