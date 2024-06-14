Nizamabad: Villagers beat up forest officials

Published Date - 14 June 2024

Nizamabad: A Forest Range Officer, a section officer and two other staff members of the forest department suffered injuries when they were attacked by local villagers at Kalpole forest area under Mugpal mandal in the district on Friday.

The incident occurred when the locals were found ploughing the land using a tractor in the forest area. Upon learning about the locals action, Forest Range Officer (FRO) K Radhika, a section officer and three beat officers rushed to the spot and tried to stop the villagers from ploughing the land. A police constable also accompanied them.

However, the locals argued that it was their land and were tilling the land. When the forest officials tried to stop them, a team of 40 to 50 locals arrived at the spot and attacked them. They even twisted the hand of FRO Radhika and tried to assault her but our staff members rescued her, a senior official said.

Section officer Sai Krishna also suffered bruises on his right hand after stones were hurled at him. Two beat officers were also roughed up by the villagers. The land belongs to the forest department and plantation was taken up in the area covering 39 hectares in 2021. However, people have been making attempts to encroach the lands, he said.

The forest officials have lodged a complaint with the local police and investigation is on. In the past too, the locals tried to encroach the forest land and forest officials have been constantly foiling their attempts.