Lineman, two daughters killed at Gowdavalli railway station in Medchal

11 August 2024

Hyderabad: A railway lineman along with his two daughters was killed when a train hit them at Gowdavalli railway station Medchal on Sunday.

The man Krishna, works as a railway lineman and resides along with his family at Raghavendranagar Medchal. On Sunday, it being a holiday for the school, Krishna took along his two daughters Varshita and Varani along with him.

“While Krishna was continuing with his routine work, the girls were playing on the tracks. Meanwhile, a train came at a speed and on noticing it Krishna rushed to save his daughters but the trio were run over by the train,” said officials.

On information, the railway police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A pall of gloom descended at Raghavendranagar colony after the local people came to know the news of the deaths. Scores of people gathered near the house and expressed solidarity with the family of Krishna.

The girls were studying at a local school and well-mannered and good at studies, a neighbour told media persons.

Meanwhile, the SCR authorities ordered an enquiry into the incident.