Lions Club donates suction apparatus to Mulugu area hospital

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Mulugu: Marking the occasion of Past District Governor Lion Deepak Bhattacharjee’s birthday, Lions Club of Secunderabad, Vivekanandapuram, donated two ‘suction apparatus’ to the Government Area Hospital of Mulugu here on Monday. Club director Pingili Nagaraj handed over the apparatus to the hospital Superintendent Dr Jagadish in the presence of Mulugu District Health Officer Dr Allem Appaiah.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraj said that Dr Jagadish had brought to his notice the inadequacy of suction apparatus in operation theatre (OT) as well as emergency wards. ASP Poatharaju Sai Chaitanya, who attended the programme, lauded the commitment of the club towards serving and strengthening the public institutions in the rural areas. Nagaraj, who is running the Priya Nestham Charitable Trust, has arranged artificial limbs for two needy persons in the district recently.

A native of Mulugu town Nagaraj did his B Tech (Computer Science), from Nagpur University, and worked for several companies based in Hyderabad and Bengaluru before quitting the job to serve the needy.