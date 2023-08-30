Goods worth Rs 8.50 lakhs handed over to flood victims by LCIF

Lions Club of International 320F organised a distribution event wherein essential kits worth Rs 8.50 lakh were handed over to more than 500 flood victims here.
Hanamkonda: Lions Club of International 320F organised a distribution event wherein essential kits worth Rs 8.50 lakh were handed over to more than 500 flood victims here on Wednesday.
It was led by Lions District Governor N Venkateshwara Rao. LCIF’s area representative S Narender Reddy emphasized the reciprocal nature of assistance within the Lions community. Governor N Venkateswara Rao took the opportunity to urge the public to consider eye donation upon the passing away of individuals.
A cadre of Lions leaders and dignitaries graced the event.