Singidi Lions regional meet held in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hanamkonda: Members in large numbers from eight clubs of Lions International attended the Regional Meet held here on Sunday. While the Lions Club of Hanamkonda (HNK) Ranirudrama hosted (Singidi Simha Sammelanam) meet, Region Chairperson Usha Martha presided over the programme.

Deputy Moderator, CSI, and Bishop in Karimnagar Rev Prof Reuben Mark, who was the chief guest, said Lions International organisation had been working for the poor for several decades. He praised the Lions Clubs for standing by the needy. Noted educationist and former Governor of the Lions, Durgavani Surabhi said that the role of women in the Lines society should be increased.

Deputy Governor Venkateswara Rao and others were present.