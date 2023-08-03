Bhupalpally: Lions Club helps Moranchapalli flood victims

The Lions members visited 300 families in the village and provided blankets and seven types of essential items

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Lions Club members hand over essentials to 300 families at Moranchapalli village on Thursday.

Bhupalpally: The Lions Club stood by the people of Moranchapalli village who lost everything due to the recent heavy floods.

Under the leadership of District 320B Governor Resu Malla Reddy of Hyderabad, along with district chief coordinator Ajit Nair, the Lions members visited 300 families in the village and provided blankets and seven types of essential items. Sarpanch Kamala thanked them for coming from far and helping them in times of distress.

Ex-Governor Durga Vani Surabhi, Programme Coordinator Malanan and others were present.