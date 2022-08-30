Lions Club to distribute 4,000 school bags to students in erstwhile Warangal

Hanamkonda: Lions Region chairman Katanguru Ramgopal Reddy said that the Lions Clubs were distributing 4,000 school bags to the students in erstwhile Warangal district following the suggestion of Lions District Governor Kanna Parashuramlu. As a part of this, Lions International Region 4 in association with the 1985-86 SCC batch of the Government Markaji School in Hanamkonda has handed over 150 bags to the students here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramgopal Reddy has called upon the philanthropists and every member of society to come forward to help the students studying in the government schools. He exhorted the students to grab the opportunities and achieve success in their lives. Lions Zonal Club advisor and writer Nellutla Ramadevi has stressed on the need for discipline and good conduct in life. “It is better to avoid cell phones as much as possible,” she said.

Old students Palakurthy Sadanandam, Shashikiran and Purnachander Rao have said that they had donated oxygen flow metres worth Rs 30,000 to Wardhannapet CHC, and Rs 60,000 oxygen concentrators to the Narsampet CHC during the Covid-19 pandemic on behalf of the Lions Clubs.

Zone chairman Jannapureddy Raji Reddy has appreciated Katanguru Ramgopal Reddy, Nellutla Kishor, Sankoju Srinivas, Poornachander Rao and Anand. The programme was presided over by school headmistress Madadi Uma, Lions members Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Dr Ramchandra Reddy, Prof Vangari Suryanarayana, Taduri Renuka, Tirunagari Shobarani, Dr Voditela Ramu and others were present at the programme.