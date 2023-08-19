Liquor licence: Khammam stands at third place in Telangana with 7207 applications

As many as 12,264 applications have been submitted for 210 A4 shops in Khammam and Kothagudem districts put together and this time there has been an increase of 1,781 applications in comparison to previous licence period.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Khammam: Upcoming general elections have created a huge demand for liquor shops for the licence period 2023-2025 in erstwhile Khammam district.

As many as 12,264 applications have been submitted for 210 A4 shops in Khammam and Kothagudem districts put together and this time there has been an increase of 1,781 applications in comparison to previous licence period.

In Khammam 7207 applications have been submitted for 122 shops with an increase of 995 applications under seven excise police stations limits. In Kothagudem 5057 applications have been submitted for 88 shops with an increase of 786 applications this year under six excise police stations limits.

Khammam stood at third place while Kothagudem at eighth place in the State in terms of number of applications. It might be noted that Khammam and Kothagudem stood at first two places in the State with a total of 6212 and 4271 applications respectively for the licence period 2021-23.

There has been spurt in the applications on Friday, last day to submit applications as 2894 2314 applications were submitted in Khammam and Kothagudem district respectively on the day, the first Sravana Shukravaram which the applicants considered auspicious.

Rs 144.14 crore and Rs 101.14 crore revenue was earned by the excise department in Khammam and Kothagudem districts respectively through the application fee. The application fee earned from both the districts for the period 2021-23 was Rs 209.68 crore.

In Khammam highest the number of 1747 applications filed 24 shops under Khammam-I excise station. In Kothagudem the highest number of 1137 applications submitted for 16 shops under Bhadrachalam excise police station limits.

It was said that majority of applications were filed by traders from Andhra Pradesh through the local liquor syndicates operating in the erstwhile Khammam. It was said that there were around 10 syndicates in Kothagudem and 20 in Khammam district.