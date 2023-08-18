Very light to moderate rainfall in Khammam

In Khammam, seventeen mandals received very light to light rainfall while there was no rainfall in Khammam Rural, Madhira, Bonakal, Singareni and Yerrupalem mandals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:56 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Khammam: Very light to moderate rainfall was recorded in many mandals in erstwhile Khammam on Friday. Moderate rainfall of 29.5 mm, 25 mm and 24 mm was recorded in Karakagudem, Allapalli and Burgampad mandals in Kothagudem district while the other mandals received very light to light rainfall.

