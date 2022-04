Liquor shops, bars in Rachakonda to be closed on Sunday

Published Date - 09:15 AM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: The wine and toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs) will remain closed from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday on account of Sri Rama Navami festival in the Rachakonda Commissionerate, according to a press release.

