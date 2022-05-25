Literary meets to mark 15th death anniversary of Yuga Kavi Gunturu Seshendra Sharma

Published Date - 06:46 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the upcoming 15the death anniversary of noted Telugu poet Yuga Kavi Gunturu Seshendra Sharma, the Gunturu Seshendra Sharma Memorial Trust, Hyderabad is organising two literary events on May 29 and May 30 at Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad respectively.

On May 30, the Trust is collaborating with Sri Tyagaraya Gana Sabha, Chikkadpally to organise a literary meet titled ‘Ghazal Logili’, which will be presided by noted literary figure and theatre personality Sanganabhatla Narasiah while Vemula Srinivasulu, Joint IG, Registration and Stamps, Telangana will be the chief guest. The event will start at 6 pm at Sri Tyagaraya Gana Sabha and feature Smaraka Upanyasam from poet and expert in Ghazals, Rochish Mon.

The Trust is also organising a literary event at Dwarkanagar public library in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, May 29 and will release two books dedicated to Seshendra Sharma in the presence of Dr Raghuram Rao and Natyaki. The event will also feature a talk on Kavisena Manifesto and Shodashi Ramayana Rahasyamulu.