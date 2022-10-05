Live Updates: KCR goes national

Dasara: CM KCR performs special pujas at Pragathi Bhavan

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao performed special pujas on the occasion of Dasara at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha first performed a puja at Nalla Pochamma temple and later, accompanied by family members, he performed a puja at the Jammi Chettu (tree) amidst chantings by Vedic scholars.