Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Live Updates Kcr Goes National
live now

Live Updates: KCR goes national

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 01:24 PM, Wed - 5 October 22
Live Updates: KCR goes national

Hyderabad: The much-awaited meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi extended executive committee chaired by the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has commenced at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon.

  • 05 Oct 2022 01:05 PM (IST)

    UK NRIs welcome KCR’s national party decision

     

    Supporting the TRS Chief and Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to enter the national politics, Indians settled in the UK gathered at the historic London Tower Bridge and raised slogans in his support.

  • 05 Oct 2022 12:44 PM (IST)

    Dasara: CM KCR performs special pujas at Pragathi Bhavan

    POOJA3

    Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao performed special pujas on the occasion of Dasara at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

    The Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha first performed a puja at Nalla Pochamma temple and later, accompanied by family members, he performed a puja at the Jammi Chettu (tree) amidst chantings by Vedic scholars.

  • 05 Oct 2022 12:42 PM (IST)

    Dalit families donate soya produce worth Rs 66k for CM KCR’s national political entry

    In a novel gesture, 33 families, who were beneficiaries of the Dalit Basthi scheme, donated soya bean produce, harvested from their agriculture fields, on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s foray into national politics at model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal on Wednesday.

  • 05 Oct 2022 12:37 PM (IST)

    Kumaraswamy, Thirumavalavan join CM KCR for breakfast

    cropped-KWK1.jpg

    Ahead of the crucial general body meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi here on Wednesday, party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had special guests over for breakfast at Pragathi Bhavan.

Related News

Latest News