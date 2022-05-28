Loan app executive arrested for harassing woman in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: An instant loan app company executive was arrested by the police for allegedly harassing a woman who had obtained a loan and failed to clear it.

Manish Kumar (23), a native of Gopalpur Koti in Siwan district of Bihar, works with a company engaged in providing short term instant loans. The victim woman who is from the city took small loans from various apps and due to financial issues could not repay it.

“Manish started sending morphed photographs of the woman to her contacts and frequently abused her over phone,” said ACP Cybercrime, K V M Prasad.

The police had booked a case in 2021 against unknown persons following a complaint from the woman. After tracking down the number, the police caught Manish while his associate Vikas Kumar, also a native of Bihar, is absconding.

