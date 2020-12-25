Loan shark apps claims life in Peddapalli

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Peddapalli: Loan shark harassment by those running the online loan apps, claimed yet another life in Ramagundam, with a 36-year-old man ending his life unable to bear the harassment. Though the incident took place a week ago, the matter came to light when the victim’s friend lodged a compaint with the NTPC police on Thursday. The victim DMN Santosh Kumar, had also recorded a selfie video while consuming pesticide to end life.

According to police, Santhosh Kumar, a native of Visakhapatnam, was working as a site in-charge in SL Trans, which is engaged in Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited and was staying in a rented house at Malkapur of NTPC.

He took loans to the tune of Rs 51,176 from five different online loan apps like Udhaar Loan App (Rs 9,319), Rufilo Loan App (Rs 9.179), Reepay Loan App (Rs 4,230), AAA Loan App (Rs 16,660) and Loan Gran App (Rs 11,770). Unable to tolerate pressure by online loan apps to clear principal amounts along with interest, he reportedly decided to end his life.

At around 6.30 p.m. on December 18, he consumed pesticide at his rented house in Malkapur. He took a selfie video while consuming pesticide and sent it to his friend BNS Subramanyam. Neighbors shifted him to a private hospital in Godavarikhani from where had been shifted to Karimnagar for better treatment.

After coming to know about the incident, Santhosh’s parents came to Karimnagar and shifted him to a hospital in Vishakapatnam where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on December 23. The incident came to light when Subramanyam lodged a complaint with NTPC police on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector, NTPC, Swaroop Sing said based on Subramanyam’s complaint, they registered the case against five online loan apps and investigated the case.

