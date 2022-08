Lok Adalat: Over 32,000 cases of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate settled

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of 32,250 cases of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate were settled during the National Lok Adalat held at the Ranga Reddy district court at LB Nagar on Saturday.

As per the schedule, the National Lok Adalat was held by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ranga Reddy, R. Thirupathi.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat visited the court and personally supervised the conduct of Lok Adalat.