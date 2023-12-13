Parliament security breach evokes grim memories of 2001 terror attack on 22nd anniversary

Evoking memories of the 2001, December 13 Parliament attack, the horrific scenes at Lok Sabha unfolded on the 22nd anniversary of the attack.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:28 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: In a major security breach, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and hurled an object that emitted a gas, leading to adjournment of the House.

As one person leapt over the benches of the Lok Sabha, another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas even as Zero Hour was in progress. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Taking things into control, the Delhi Police detained both the accused from the House and identified them as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, residents of Mysuru.

Two other suspects, a 25-year-old man, identified as Amol Shinde and a 42-year-old woman, identified as Neelam, were detained after they were found carrying cans that emitted a yellow smoke, similar to the ones used inside the house. They two were detained while they were protesting outside the Parliament building.

Evoking memories of the 2001 December 13 Parliament attack, the horrific scenes at Lok Sabha unfolded on the 22nd anniversary of the attack.

The incident came hours after the MPs had paid tributes to those who laid down their lives fighting terrorists who attacked the Parliament House on the same date 22 years ago.

Terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) unleashed the attack on the Parliament complex and opened fire. The Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police jumped into action and foiled the terrorists’ attempt to storm into the Parliament house.

In the process, however, eight security personnel lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Jaish-e-Mohammed king-pin Masood Azhar Alvi, the mastermind behind the 2001 attack, allegedly enjoys a protective custody of Pakistan deep state in Islamabad.

The terrorist is also charge-sheeted by the Punjab police in the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.

Azhar has also used his JeM members to launch several attacks on India, including the 2005 Ram Janmabhoomi temple attack in Ayodhya and the 2019 attack on troopers in Pulwama.

Who is responsible for the breach?

Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had reportedly threatened to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13.

However, no connection in this regard has been established between the security breach and the separatist leader’s threats which were allegedly put out earlier this month.

More details on the breach are awaited.