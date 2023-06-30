Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com. With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.
Just Dial
Profile: Field Sales Executive
Qualification: Pursuing final year / Any Graduate Degree or above
Location: AP, Telangana
Salary: Rs 18,000 – Rs 25,000
Job Type: Fulltime
Note: Bike not mandatory
Vacancies: 200
Skills: Communication, field sales, interpersonal, negotiation
Contact: 9100236492 | Jobshyderabad@justdial.com
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Banking Operation
Location: Ameerpet
Job Description: Finding new customers for home loan, cold calling
Salary: Rs 1.8- 2.4 LPA (Incentives upto 1 lakh per month)
Experience: 0 – 3 years
Vacancies: 100
Qualification: Any Graduate
Contact: 9652867807
Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Sales engineers
Experience: Freshers and experienced
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/Instrumentation/Any Graduate/Any Master’s
Location with Positions:
1. Sales Engineer: Hyderabad- 2
2. Sales Engineer: Guntur- 1
3. Sales Engineer: Nizamabad- 1
4. Sales Engineer: Vijayawada- 1
5. Area Sales Manager: Vijayawada- 1
Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language
Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
GAC Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Snaplogic Developer
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 3 years – 5 years
Salary: Rs 4 – 10 LPA
Key Skills: Snaplogic pipeline development & architecture, working Agile, Pipeline monitoring & troubleshooting, Integration development, Microsoft Dynamics,
Contact: hr@gacdigital.in
GAC Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: React JS Developer
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 2 years – 5 years
Salary: Rs 3 – 6 LPA
Skills: ReactJS, Flux, Redux, Jest, Webpack, Typescript, sass ES6 / Typescript, Redux, React Hooks, ContextAPI, Call stack, Page load time, UI performance enhancement, Cross network API consumption, Authorization tokens,
Contact: hr@gacdigital.in
Call for Jobs
Profile: Phone Banking Executives
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: Rs 17,300 – Rs 24,000/ month
Locations: Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune
Vacancies: 20
Skills: Communication, interpersonal, problem-solving
Contact: raj@callforjobs.co.in
Call for Jobs
Profile: HR Recruitment
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Location: Hitec City
Stipend: Rs 5,000 (Performance bonus)
Job Type: Internship
Vacancies: 2
Skills: Communication, interpersonal, problem-solving, people management, recruitment
Contact: raj@callforjobs.co.in
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: US IT Recruiter
Location: Madhapur
Description: Screening through the portals; Analyzing with the pre screening round; Recruiting
Salary: Rs 2.16 – 3.4 LPA
Experience: 0 – 2 years
Vacancies: 30
Qualification: Any Graduate
Contact: 9652867807
GAC Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Python/Linux Scripting
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 5 years – 7 years
Salary: Rs 7-12 LPA
Key skills: Git, Linux, ANsible, Bash, Puppet, Python
Contact: hr@gacdigital.in
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com