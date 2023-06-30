| Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You 11

Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 1 July 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com. With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Just Dial

Profile: Field Sales Executive

Qualification: Pursuing final year / Any Graduate Degree or above

Location: AP, Telangana

Salary: Rs 18,000 – Rs 25,000

Job Type: Fulltime

Note: Bike not mandatory

Vacancies: 200

Skills: Communication, field sales, interpersonal, negotiation

Contact: 9100236492 | Jobshyderabad@justdial.com

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Banking Operation

Location: Ameerpet

Job Description: Finding new customers for home loan, cold calling

Salary: Rs 1.8- 2.4 LPA (Incentives upto 1 lakh per month)

Experience: 0 – 3 years

Vacancies: 100

Qualification: Any Graduate

Contact: 9652867807

Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Sales engineers

Experience: Freshers and experienced

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/Instrumentation/Any Graduate/Any Master’s

Location with Positions:

1. Sales Engineer: Hyderabad- 2

2. Sales Engineer: Guntur- 1

3. Sales Engineer: Nizamabad- 1

4. Sales Engineer: Vijayawada- 1

5. Area Sales Manager: Vijayawada- 1

Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language

Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

GAC Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Snaplogic Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 3 years – 5 years

Salary: Rs 4 – 10 LPA

Key Skills: Snaplogic pipeline development & architecture, working Agile, Pipeline monitoring & troubleshooting, Integration development, Microsoft Dynamics,

Contact: hr@gacdigital.in

GAC Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: React JS Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 2 years – 5 years

Salary: Rs 3 – 6 LPA

Skills: ReactJS, Flux, Redux, Jest, Webpack, Typescript, sass ES6 / Typescript, Redux, React Hooks, ContextAPI, Call stack, Page load time, UI performance enhancement, Cross network API consumption, Authorization tokens,

Contact: hr@gacdigital.in

Call for Jobs

Profile: Phone Banking Executives

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: Rs 17,300 – Rs 24,000/ month

Locations: Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune

Vacancies: 20

Skills: Communication, interpersonal, problem-solving

Contact: raj@callforjobs.co.in

Call for Jobs

Profile: HR Recruitment

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Location: Hitec City

Stipend: Rs 5,000 (Performance bonus)

Job Type: Internship

Vacancies: 2

Skills: Communication, interpersonal, problem-solving, people management, recruitment

Contact: raj@callforjobs.co.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: US IT Recruiter

Location: Madhapur

Description: Screening through the portals; Analyzing with the pre screening round; Recruiting

Salary: Rs 2.16 – 3.4 LPA

Experience: 0 – 2 years

Vacancies: 30

Qualification: Any Graduate

Contact: 9652867807

GAC Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Python/Linux Scripting

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 5 years – 7 years

Salary: Rs 7-12 LPA

Key skills: Git, Linux, ANsible, Bash, Puppet, Python

Contact: hr@gacdigital.in

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com