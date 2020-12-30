Lord Rama idol desecrated in AP

Unidentified persons broke open the temple door to enter the sanctum sanctorum and removed the head of the idol on Monday night

Vizianagaram: Unidentified persons vandalised the Sri Kodandaramaswami idol on Bodikonda in the renowned pilgrim centre of Ramatheertham near here.

They broke open the temple door to enter the sanctum sanctorum and removed the head of the idol on Monday night. The temple priest Prasad who had gone there on Tuesday morning was aghast at the incident and informed the police through his colleagues and police immediately pressed into service a dog squad and clues team.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Rajakumari who inspected the temple premises opined that it was a deliberate act of miscreants. A thorough probe would be held and the culprits would be brought to book, she said.

Local MP B. Chandrasekhar alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the popular Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the eve of the latter’s visit to the district.

