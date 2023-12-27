Two held for murdering mason in Adilabad

A sickle, axe, hammer and two mobile phones were seized from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering a mason in Echoda mandal on Tuesday. A sickle, axe, hammer and two mobile phones were seized from them.

On Wednesday, Utnoor DSP Nagender told pressmen in Echoda mandal centre that the accused persons were Pandurang and his son Suryakanth from Sathnumber village in Echoda mandal. The victim was Eshwar of Echoda mandal centre.

Also Read Mason murdered by relatives in full public view in Adilabad

On being interrogated, Pandurang admitted to killing his nephew Eswar with the help of his son following a dispute over an acre of land inherited from their ancestors. He confessed to committing the offence by waylaying and chasing the mason for about 500 meters in Echoda mandal centre in full public view on Tuesday.

Pandurang revealed that he nursed a grudge against him after their grandmother registered four acres of land in his name.