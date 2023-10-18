LOT Mobiles announces Dasara offers

LOT has set industry record sales on the first day sales of V29 Series and an exclusive offer was running on V29 Series for Dasara festive period.

Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: For Dasara festivities, LOT Mobiles, the leading multi-brand retail chain, has come up with an offer theme “Celebrate with LOT” for its customers.

Speaking to media persons here, Director of LOT Mobiles, M. Akhil, said, “this Dasara we are offering upto 10 per cent cash back along with an assured gift on purchase to customers. Also offered are zero down payment, finance and no cost EMI, low cost EMI up to 24 months apart from offers such as Smart Watch @999 and Smart TV Combo offer with sound bar woofer and get up to 60% instant discount on branded accessories etc.”

M. Supraja, Director of LOT Mobiles, said “there is no impact of online sales on LOT as customers are aware of the benefits of buying Smart Phones from LOT stores. The Smart TVs starts at Rs.8999 and laptops from Rs.16500. We also have wide range of branded air-conditioners and electronic consumer durables along with cash back offers.”