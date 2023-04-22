Love Today fame Ivana gets on board for this Telugu movie

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:56 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: “Love Today” was one of the craziest youth entertainers in Telugu last year. The film impressed the youth in the Telugu states just like it did in Tamil Nadu. Pradeep Ranganath, the writer, director, and actor, needs to be appreciated for delivering this film on trending issues. Ivana, the female lead of Love Today, has won our hearts equally with Pradeep.

Ivana got good applause from all the spectators for her performance in Love Today. Many young Telugu audiences wished that the actress would get an offer in Tollywood alongside any upcoming star. Finally, she grabs one now.

We all know that Dil Raju presented the film Love Today in Telugu, and he made huge profits here. Beside just doing the release business, Dil Raju also did another appreciable work. He is introducing the young talent Ivana directly to Telugu movies with his nephew’s upcoming film.

Ashish Reddy, Dil Raju‘s nephew, proved himself with his first film, Rowdy Boys, and grabbed a hit. He’s making his next film with a story from Sukumar and direction by Vishal Kasi. The film is titled “Selfish.” Ivana is now on board for the film as the female lead. She is playing the role of Chaitra, Ashish’s love interest in the film. The makers of Selfish released an official poster today regarding this.

Since Selfish is set completely in Hyderabad, Ashish will be seen as a local Telangana guy in the film.