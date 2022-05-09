Lovers commit suicide after parents reject their wedding proposal in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:05 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Kothagudem: Two lovers have allegedly committed suicide in the forests of Annaram of Mulkalapalli mandal in the district on Monday. Their bodies were found in the forests during night hours and were identified based on their dresses.

The deceased Uke Devi (22) and J Sona (25), Gothikoyas from Chhattisgarh and living at Sathupalli in Khammam district left their homes three days ago. It is learnt that they took the extreme step after their parents did not agree to their marriage proposal.

The local SI Suresh booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.