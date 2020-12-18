Lovers commit suicide by jumping into well in Warangal

The deceased were identified as Manne Sai (23), son of Kumaraswamy and Jyothi of Nakkalapally village, and his lover K Ashwini (21

Warangal Urban: Unable to bear separation, two lovers committed suicide by jumping into an agriculture well at Nakkapally village under Mamnoor police station near here on Friday. The deceased were identified as Manne Sai (23), son of Kumaraswamy and Jyothi of Nakkalapally village, and his lover K Ashwini (21), from Koheda village of Siddipet district.

Villagers, who noticed a bike, two mobile phones and footwear near the agriculture well, informed the Mamnoor police suspecting that the duo had jumped into the well. Following this, Inspector S Raju with his staff rushed to the spot and launched the search in the well. They retrieved the bodies from the well and sent to MGM Hospital for postmortem.

Ashwini, a second year degree student, and M Sai, a B.Tech second year student, were in love since Intermediate. But the parents of Ashwini had got her married to another person against her wishes a fortnight ago. Subsequently, Ashwini, who contacted Sai, who was pursuing his engineering degree in a college in New Delhi, online and asked him to come and see her. It is suspected that the lovers decided to end their lives because of ‘separation’ by marriage.

Mamnoor police registered a case and launched an investigation.

