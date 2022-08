LPG cylinder explodes in hotel in Mehdipatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:33 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Furniture and other articles were damaged when a fire broke out following a LPG cylinder explosion in a hotel at Mehdipatnam on Wednesday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the LPG cylinder exploded in Kings Hotel in the afternoon resulting in a fire. All the workers and customers ran away from the premises. Fire officials and local police rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Panic prevailed for a while in the area. The Asifnagar police are investigating.