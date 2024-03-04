LS Polls 2024: Deliver verdict based on Congress govt’s 3 months governance, CM Revanth appeals to people

Within three months after coming to power, the Congress government filled up nearly 30,000 government jobs, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 08:09 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressing public at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Getting into the elections mode, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the people to assess the Congress government’s three months governance and deliver their verdict in the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

The Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 5,192 teachers, lecturers, constables and others at LB Stadium here on Monday. This programme was organized to instill confidence among unemployed youth and not for any promotional campaign, he stressed while addressing on the occasion.

Within three months after coming to power, the Congress government filled up nearly 30,000 government jobs. The TSPSC has been completely revamped and Group I notification for filling up 563 vacancies has been issued, besides DSC notification for 11,064 posts, he said.

He appealed to the people not to get carried away by the false campaign of a few sections. “Irrespective of any elections in the coming days, evaluate the Congress government’s efforts in providing employment and then deliver your verdict,” Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that expenditure on education sector was investment for future, the Chief Minister said a model residential school with SC, ST, OBC and Minorities schools in one campus was being established in 25 acres at Kodangal constituency with Rs.1.50 crore.

This was a pilot project and one such model residential school would be established in each Assembly constituency, he said.

Reminding that he had studied in a government school, Revanth Reddy said he had become the Chief Minister. A few people make fun of my English but China, Japan and German people do not speak English but are competing with the best in the world, he pointed out.

English was just a language and all the teachers should ensure that their students learn and speak English. Teach them social responsibility, patriotism and good touch and bad touch as well, he said, reminding them that teacher’s profession comes with lot of social responsibility.

He came down heavily on the past government for shutting down 6,000 government schools in the guise of rationalization. A deliberate attempt was made to ensure youngsters continue their traditional occupations of cattle rearing, cobbling and others, he charged and asked “Whether this should be permitted.”