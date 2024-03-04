Revanth Reddy stresses on cordial relations between State and Central governments, calls PM elder brother

Stating that Adilabad was drought-prone and backward district, the Chief Minister said the State government was proposing irrigation project Tummadihati and was prepared to bear the compensation towards acquisition of 1,850 acres in Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 01:43 PM

Adilabad: Emphasisomg the need for maintaining cordial relations between State and Central governments, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government would provide all permissions for 2,400 MW power production at NTPC.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, 4,000 MW power had to be produced at NTPC. But due to the past government policies, 1,600 MW was being generated, he said, adding that NTPC would supply 85 per cent of the power generated to Telangana.

Also Read PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana

The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for visiting Telangana for the first time after the Congress government came to power in the State. The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting wherein the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated development works, including two national highway projects, doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar-Moula Ali rail line, Civil Aviation Research Organization at Begumpet airport among others.

“If an acrimonious relationship prevails between State and Central governments, people will have to suffer and State development will get affected. Politics will have to be limited to elections and later elected public representatives should strive for State development,” Revanth Reddy said.

Considering these aspects, soon after the Congress government came to power, a meeting was held with the Prime Minister to discuss the promises made to Telangana as per AP Reorganisation Act, he said.

The Prime Minister responded positively and 190 acres of defence lands were alloted for construction of skyways in the cantonment area. Similarly, when Union Industries Minister Piyush Goyal was appealed to sanction IIHT, it was approved to the State, the Chief Minister said and thanked the Prime Minister for the approvals.

From the State government’s end, there would not be any acrimonious attitude towards the Central government, the Chief Minister stressed.

“Prime Minister is like an elder brother. Unless the Prime Minister extends all support, Chief Ministers can execute development works in respective States. If Telangana has to develop like Gujarat, we need your support,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Central government aspires to make India a five trillion economy. There are five metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and our city was one among them, he said.

“We want to contribute to your five trillion economy and please support us with Metro Rail, River Musi Development Front on the lines of Sabarmati River developed by you (Prime Minister),” Revanth Reddy said.

The State government is also proposing to establish a semiconductor industry. The Central government had recently announced incentives and Hyderabad is the right place for the semiconductor industry, he said.

Stating that Adilabad was drought-prone and backward district, the Chief Minister said the State government was proposing irrigation project Tummadihati and was prepared to bear the compensation towards acquisition of 1,850 acres in Maharashtra.

“We want your blessings for Telangana and we don’t want to fight with the Central Government,” Revanth Reddy added.