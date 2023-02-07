Lucky Ali to get Hyderabad grooving on March 4

Get ready to sway to his melodious tunes and feel all kinds of nostalgic as the iconic singer is set to mesmerize the crowd with his soulful voice.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:32 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: If you’re a ’90’s kid and grew up listening to Lucky Ali’s great musical hits in Bollywood like ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, and ‘Safarnama’, gear up to witness him bring his melodies to Hyderabad as he performs live on March 4 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre.

The event is being organised by Soundsworth.io and is expected to attract thousands of fans from all over the city.

Tickets for Lucky Ali’s event are now available on Paytm Insider and can be purchased online. The Early bird tickets have already been sold out while the general entry phase one tickets are available at Rs 999. The ticket prices for VIP entry start from Rs 1999.

The artiste recently announced that he will be on the road with his live tour in USA and Canada in 2023. This tour is being produced by Garima Sharma and Sahil Sharma, founder of Megahertz Events. The details of this tour are yet to be announced.