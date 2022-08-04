Luxury Car Dealership Super Select Opens Its Doors In Hyderabad

August 1: UAE’s Kings Group Venture is a leader in luxury cars, they have earned international acclaim for their car detailing and custom work with their Autowerks body shop, and Automechanica is the golden standard of after-sales services for premium cars.

Their entry into the Indian market with Super Select has been nothing short of successful. Super Select is a pre-owned exotic and luxury car dealership, and since its launch in 2020, Super Select has become a go-to for celebrities and corporate leaders. The Super Select collection boasts of supercars like Bentleys, Aston Martins, Rolls Royce and Lamborghinis. Super Select picks only the best cars up, thanks to their rigorous inspection methods and background checks.

The pioneer Super Select branch at Pune has delivered hundreds of cars spanning 30 brands. After making its mark there, Super Select has opened its biggest showroom yet in Hyderabad.

Located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the new Super Select showroom is double the size of the Pune showroom. It offers luxury motorbikes and two-wheelers in addition to their collection of luxury cars. The location also has F1 memorabilia, other collector’s items for sale, and a host of automobile gadgets.

This Super Select showroom is their flagship store in the Deccan and continues their commitment to delivering excellence to their clients. The Super Select system ensures that all its customers are catered to. Now, with their entry into the luxury bikes and memorabilia field, Super Select can cater to more consumers and has set itself upwards. They have further plans for expansion, and soon they will be bringing the magic of Autowerks to the country and offering detailing and paint protection products and service experience.