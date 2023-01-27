Luxury carpet brand Obeetee opens store in Hyderabad

The luxury carpet brand with a weaving legacy of nearly 102 years is now in the city bringing its most exquisite designs for your home

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: While walking into the plush interiors, the walls are covered with neutral tones against the colourful carpets, making the intricacies of the carpet draw all the attention at the recently opened Obeetee Carpets store at Jubilee Hills.

The luxury carpet brand with a weaving legacy of nearly 102 years is now in the city bringing its most exquisite designs for your home. Founded by Oakley, Bowden, and Taylor the brand works with 25,000 independent artisans who are engaged in weaving and processing the rugs in India.

“We have over 80 designers working with us across the world, apart from the team we also have fashion designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Abraham&Thakore, Raghavendra Rathore and many more such designers who are lending their designs to bring in the Indian design aesthetic into the carpet designs,” said Angelique Dhama, CEO, Obeetee Carpets.

They makes hand-woven rugs, by selecting the most suitable yarn for their carpets, after which the dyeing is all done in-house with non-hazardous dyes, and the weaving process is left with the weavers.

They have set up a few sheds for the weavers while a few are allowed to do it themselves, their quality control team does an inspection every 15 days to make sure the quality of the carpet is maintained and no children are working on the carpet. “Our carpets also have a QR code that will give more information about the weaver of the carpet,” said Angelique.

The brand has a colour bank that holds over 4,000 colour-fast shades of wool. The designers constantly study new textures and fresh combinations, to ensure the production of the finest quality rugs available in India.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to two Obeetee rugs, the largest one measuring 452 square metres and containing billions of intricate knots.

Apart from its legacy in the carpet industry, the brand is also well-known for its finest teas. The team gives you a comfortable experience while you sip their handpicked Makai Bari tea while exploring the colorful carpets.