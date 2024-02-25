Exam preparations: Students experience unprecedented levels of eye fatigue, says LVPEI ophthalmologist

Dr Divya Natarajan, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Child Sight Institute, L V Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Students in the midst of intense preparations to appear for their final examinations, many times they tend to overlook the importance of eye health care. With the ever-increasing demands of digital learning and screen time, coupled with the strain of prolonged study sessions, students experience unprecedented levels of eye fatigue and discomfort, says ophthalmologist, Child Sight Institute, LVPEI, Dr Divya Natarajan.

Symptoms such as dry eyes, headache, blurred vision, and migraine have become a common concern among both students and parents. These issues can make it more difficult for children to perform well in school and can increase their stress levels.

Additionally, students with vision impairment may need to spend even longer studying. It is important for everyone involved – students, parents, teachers, and doctors – to work together to prioritize good eye health for students, Dr Divya said.

To combat eye strain and enhance efficiency during demanding study hours, students can adopt various safety measures to ensure a healthier studying experience. Taking regular breaks during steady sessions, limiting use of digital gadgets could go a long way in maintaining eye health.

Some important pointers:

• Follow the 20-20-20 rule by looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

• This helps relax the eye muscles and shift focus from near to far distances.

• Frequent blinking helps prevent dryness, itching and eye fatigue

• Limiting use of digital gadgets or dim the lighting in larger screens

• Avoid direct exposure to AC, coolers, or fans, which can dry out the eyes

• Sit in well-illuminated, ventilated rooms to reduce eye strain and discomfort.

• Take-up at least one-hour of physical activity and maintain healthy sleep

• Students must stay hydrated and consume healthy diet