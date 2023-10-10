| Lvpei Researchers Rank In Top 2 According To Stanford Study

LVPEI researchers rank in Top 2% according to Stanford Study

04:11 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: A study by Stanford University has recognized 12 scientists from the Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) as among the top 2 per cent of scientists worldwide in the field of ophthalmology.

The LVPEI scientists mentioned in the Stanford University study included Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Prof D Balasubramanian, Dr Savitri Sharma, Prof Jill Keeffe, Dr Prashant Garg, Prof Mohammad Javed Ali, Dr Anil K Mandal, Dr Swathi Kaliki, Dr Rohit Khanna, Dr Taraprasad Das, Dr Sayan Basu and Dr Raja Narayanan. Additionally, Dr Shivaji Sisinthy, Director Emeritus of Research, was recognized in the field of Microbiology.

Dr Sayan Basu, Director of Research, LVPEI, “the institute’s research activities are not limited to clinical studies but also include public health, basic science, vision research, and cutting-edge translational studies involving stem cells, gene-editing, and 3D tissue printing.”