UoH: 24 among global top 2 percent of highly cited researchers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: Twenty four researchers of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) figured in the global top 2 per cent of highly cited researchers in a study of Stanford University, US.

The varsity’s faculty who figured in the list included Prof. Goverdhan Mehta, Prof. AS Raghavendra, Prof. MNV Prasad, Prof. Attipalli R Reddy, Prof. SR Shetye, Prof. D Narayana Rao, Prof. K Bhanu Sankara Rao, and Prof. Pramod K Nayar.

Prof. Soma Venugopal Rao, Satish Narayana Srirama, M Muthamilarasan, Prof. Niyaz Ahmed, Prof Sachin Bhalekar, Prof. Alok Singh, Prof Arunasree MK, Prof. Lalitha Guruprasad, Prof DB Ramachary, Prof Chandrashekhar Rajadurai, Prof Ashwini Nangia, Prof Anunay Samanta and Suryadevara Nagender Kumar were also among those figured in the list.

Stanford University recently published an update of its study of the global top 2 per cent of the most widely cited researchers in different disciplines. The ranking, considered one the most prestigious worldwide, is based on standardized information on citations, H-Index, co-authorship adjusted HM-Index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator (c-score).

