Lytus Technologies acquires Sri Sai Cable and Broadband Private Limited

The acquisition of Sri Sai Cable is expected to significantly bolster Lytus Technologies' reach in the Telangana region

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

The acquisition of Sri Sai Cable is expected to significantly bolster Lytus Technologies' reach in the Telangana region

Hyderabad: Nasdaq-listed Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited has announced its acquisition of Sri Sai Cable and Broadband Private Limited, one of the leading regional Multi Service Operators (MSO) based in Telangana.

By acquiring a 51 per cent stake in Sri Sai Cable and Broadband Private Limited, which boasts a subscriber base of over 1 million, Lytus Technologies aims to expand its footprint in India in line with its strategic growth plans, according to a press release. .

The acquisition of Sri Sai Cable is expected to significantly bolster Lytus Technologies’ reach in the Telangana region with a customer base extending into Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala.

With more than 40% market share in their dedicated network area, Sri Sai Cable and Broadband Private Limited boasts a flourishing network of over 6,500 local cable operators. As a result of Lytus Technologies’ acquisition of a majority stake in the company, current consumers of Sri Sai Cable will benefit from enhanced technology, resulting in a better viewing experience, the release said.

Lytus Technologies offers monthly subscription-based linear television and Internet services to both retail and business clients. The company’s robust network infrastructure spans over a 5,000-kilometer deployed network, providing fiber and broadband services.

Also Read Hyderabad-based Biophore gets regulatory nod for its Cannabidoil oral solution