Hyderabad-based Biophore gets regulatory nod for its Cannabidoil oral solution

This is the first time ever that a Cannabidiol based product has been approved in India delivering a unique therapy option

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Biophore India Pharmaceuticals has announced that it has received CDSCO approval for manufacturing and marketing of Cannabidiol active ingredient in India and its subsidiary, Zenara Pharma, has received the approval for the final product, Cannabidiol Oral Solution 100mg/ml, for neuro disorders, a press release said.

The product is being manufactured at US FDA and EU approved state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad and Vishakapatnam.

Cannabidiol has been developed by Zenara and Biophore completely from a synthetic route and the same product has been filed with the US FDA as well and awaiting approval. The active ingredient has already been registered with the US FDA last year, Dr. Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, CEO at Biophore, said.