Made in Telangana garments to hit markets soon

Korean company to complete construction of its units at Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park in Warangal

By | Published: 12:40 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park (KMTP) in Warangal will soon roll out “Made in Telangana” garments in markets across the world, with Korean company Youngone Corporation all set to complete the construction of its factories in KTMP and commence operations within the next six months.

Announcing this here on Thursday, Industries and Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao said a leading company such as Youngone Corporation commencing its operations from Warangal will herald a milestone in India’s textile industries. “With Youngone Corporation setting up its factories in Warangal, there is scope for more Korean companies to invest in KMTP,” the Minister said, speaking during a video conference with Youngone Corporation Chairman Ki-Hak Sung and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

He assured Sung that all support would be extended by the Telangana government in construction of their factories in KMTP. These factories will provide employment opportunities to about 12,000 people. He instructed the Rural Development department to ensure that local people are given priority in employment.

Sung informed the Minister that Youngone Corporation will continue with the investment plans in KMTP as announced earlier. He explained that the company would complete construction of five factories in KMTP in six months. In addition to these, three more factories will be set up in the second phase, he said.

“Though the construction of factories should have been completed by now, due to Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis in the global market caused a lot of delay” Sung informed the Minister.

“However, the situation is improving and Youngone is committed and prepared to commence its operations from Warangal,” he said, adding that the construction of factories was entrusted to leading construction companies in India and they would execute the work as per the scheduled targets.

Sung appreciated the support and cooperation being extended by the Telangana government since signing of agreement with Youngone Corporation.

Rama Rao said skill development programmes will be conducted for the local youth of Warangal, making them industry ready and secure jobs at the factories while women will be given priority in jobs at these factories. “The Industries department is prepared to train people as per the requirements of Youngone Corporation,” Rama Rao added.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .