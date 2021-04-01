Telangana handlooms, handicraft just a click away now

Since the formation of Telangana State, efforts were on to strengthen Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation. The move to launch eGolkonda portal was to provide e-marketing place across the globe.

Hyderabad: Handlooms Minister K T Rama Rao launched eGolkonda portal here on Thursday that will facilitate handicrafts and handloom lovers across the country access Telangana products at the click of a button. The portal would gradually be upgraded to facilitate world-wide marketing.

Since the formation of Telangana State, efforts were on to strengthen Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation. The move to launch eGolkonda portal was to provide e-marketing place across the globe for Telangana handicrafts and handlooms products, Rama Rao said.

Stating that eGolkonda was way ahead of several private e-commerce websites in terms of design and operational convenience, he said through the portal, people from any part of the country can send the products to any place across the country. After obtaining necessary permissions from the Central government, facilities will be made available to ship the handloom products and handicraft to any part of the globe, he said.

“The best thing about eGolkonda is that people will have the opportunity to view each product in a 3D format. It will be accessible even through mobile phones,” the Minister said.

This portal will help in marketing and promoting Telangana handicrafts and handlooms on a large-scale, the Minister added.

Customers can log on to https://golkondashop. telangana.gov.in website to make purchases.

The State Government is setting up a common facility centre, besides facilitating skill development and technical cooperation and marketing for the products developed by artisans and extending them all the required support, the Minister added.

Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation chairman B. Sampath Kumar and Textile Department secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer and others were present on the occasion.

