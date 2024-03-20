Hyderabad landmarks to go dark for 1 hour on March 23

Several government offices, institutions, and iconic monuments will switch off their illuminations from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 03:12 PM

Hyderabad: Landmarks in Hyderabad are gearing up to go dark this Saturday for an hour as part of Earth Hour observance. Several government offices, institutions, and iconic monuments including the State Secretariat, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, the Buddha statue in Hussainsagar, Golconda Fort, Charminar, and the State Central Library will switch off their illuminations from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

This initiative is part of a global grassroots movement known as Earth Hour, aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues and the impact of daily power consumption.

The movement encourages individuals, organizations, and communities to turn off all non-essential lights for one hour as a symbolic gesture of their commitment to the planet and the potential for individual change. The Earth Hour observance will not be limited to Hyderabad but will be observed across the State.