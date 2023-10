Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge To Announce Congress Candidates (Final List)

Mallikarjun Kharge led a meeting of the Central Election Committee to finalise the remaining candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 AM, Thu - 19 October 23

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge led a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) to finalise the remaining candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, three days after releasing the first list of 144 candidates.