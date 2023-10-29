Mahabubabad health facilities to undergo National Quality Assessment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:14 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Health facilities in the district will be undergoing a National Quality Assessment on October 31 and November 1

Mahabubabad: The health facilities in the district will be undergoing a National Quality Assessment on October 31 and November 1.

The assessment will be conducted by a team of experts who will inspect wellness centres and sub-centres in Malyala, Inugurthi, Thorruru, Dalvapalli, Kuravi, Dornakal, Mulkanur, Gandampally, Bayyaram, and Nellikuduru in the district.

The team will be assessing the quality of care provided at these centres, with a focus on Maternal Child Health, U Win App, IHIP, E Sanjeevani, Non-Communicable Diseases, National Eradication Program Leprosy, National Vector Ban Control Program, Family Welfare Programs Immunization, and TB Program.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr A Ambarish said that all necessary preparations had been made for the assessment.

He has also urged all Medical Officers, MHLHPs and Medical Officers working in health centres to cooperate with the assessment team. State Nodal Officer Srinivas will also be present in the district to supervise the programme.